Dangerous Liaison: New Zealand virus quarantine flaw exposed

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand authorities say a woman returning to New Zealand who was placed in a 14-day mandatory hotel quarantine and a man working there were found in an inappropriate encounter. The incident earlier this month has highlighted a very human weak point in New Zealand’s virus elimination system. Authorities say the pair’s behavior was totally unacceptable and an investigation is underway to determine whether additional security measures are required. Brigadier Jim Bliss, the head of managed isolation and quarantine, says the worker was immediately sent home and told to self-isolate. He was later fired. The returning traveler, meanwhile, was given a formal written warning by the police. Authorities breathed a sigh of relief after both returned negative coronavirus tests.