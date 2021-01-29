Church established by slave owners creates reparations fund

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Baltimore Episcopal church founded by slaveholders in the 1860s says it will spend $500,000 over the next five years to establish a fund intended as reparations for slavery. The Baltimore Sun reports that members of Memorial Episcopal Church in Bolton Hill voted Sunday to set aside $100,000 to donate in the next year to community organizations doing what it termed “justice-centered work.” The fund is intended to address race-based inequalities that have proliferated for generations in the church and in the community at large. A church advisory group will choose beneficiaries that focus their work on issues of housing, education, environmental justice or civic engagement.