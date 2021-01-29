Central African Republic suspect appears at ICC hearing

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — An alleged commander in a mainly Muslim rebel group from Central African Republic has appeared before an International Criminal Court judge for the first time since being arrested to face allegations of crimes against humanity and war crimes. Mahamat Said Abdel Kani appeared at the hearing Friday via a video link from the court’s detention center due to COVID-19 restrictions. He confirmed his identity and that he had read and understood the charges against him. Presiding Judge Rosario Salvatore Aitala set Oct. 5 as the date for a hearing to weigh whether evidence is strong enough to confirm seven charges including torture, persecution and enforced disappearances and order Said to face trial.