A look at COVID-19 vaccines already in use, or getting close

While a few have already hit the market, there are still dozens of coronavirus vaccines in development around the globe. The race started a year ago when the virus first emerged in China. Some of the vaccines use tried-and-true technologies while others are taking novel approaches. Preliminary results show a range in effectiveness, from about 50% to over 90% for some. So far, country regulators have OK’d about a half dozen vaccines, sometimes even before they were rigorously tested. A few more vaccines are nearing the finish line.