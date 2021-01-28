Wisconsin Assembly cancels vote on repeal of mask mandate

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican-controlled Wisconsin Assembly has backed off on voting to repeal Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ mask mandate. The retreat Thursday came in the face of broad criticism from the state’s health, school and business leaders and out concern the move would jeopardize more than $49 million in federal food assistance. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says he still believed the Assembly would vote at some future date to repeal the mask mandate. The abrupt change in direction for the Assembly came after news broke hours before the scheduled vote that it would jeopardize federal food assistance for low-income people.