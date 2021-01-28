WHO team to begin face-to-face meetings with China experts

WUHAN, China (AP) — World Health Organization experts are to begin face-to-face meetings with their Chinese counterparts in the central city of Wuhan at the start of the team’s long-awaited fact-finding mission into the origins of the coronavirus. The WHO says those meetings should be followed by the first field visits in and around the industrial and transport hub on Friday. It says the team plans to speak with early responders and some of the first COVID-19 patients. The team members had spent the past two weeks in a required quarantine, during which they had been communicating with Chinese officials by videoconferences to lay the groundwork for field visits.