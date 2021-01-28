WHO Europe: Vaccine production delays are a real issue

GENEVA (AP) — A top European official for the World Health Organization says national tensions are erupting over slow coronavirus vaccine rollouts but production delay issues are real and world leaders must realize that “no one is safe until everyone is safe.” The European WHO chief, Dr. Hans Kluge said international solidarity in the fight against the virus that has already killed 2.1 million people was “key,” but he noted tensions Thursday between that wider goal and the responsibility each leader felt to protect their own people. He said “the telephone line is very hot” in conversations with European Union officials and others clamoring for more vaccines, fearing new virus variants that are more contagious that have already swept through Britain and are gaining elsewhere.