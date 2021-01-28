WEB EXCLUSIVE: How local ATF agents busted an illegal firearm straw purchase

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After a year marked by a spike of gun violence in the city, 13 News is digging deeper into how guns end up in the hands of criminals.

13 News sat down with the the ATF Chicago Field Division Special Agent in Charge, Kristen de Tineo, to discuss straw purchasing. De Tineo explained a straw purchases is when someone buys a gun from a federally licensed firearm store and lies about who the ultimate owner will be.

"Right on the form it’s called an ATF form 4473," explained de Tineo. "Lying on that form in the attempt acquisition or the acquisition of a firearm is a federal felony. It’s punishable by up to 10 years in prison."

According to de Tineo, people lie on these forms to purchase the gun for someone who's prohibited from doing so. For example, a felon.

In 2018 local ATF agents learned of a potential straw purchase when a Loves Park gun store owner called their office. The owner was suspicious the buyer, Ashley Toney, was buying the gun with intentions of turning it over to someone else.

"So our agents did go and speak with her and she understood that she could not do that and she did go and return the firearm to the store," said de Tineo. "And that we consider that a good victory. We educated her and we explained there are consequences."

According to court documents, Toney returned to the same gun store just months later and bought a pistol. She then turned the weapon over to a felon, who agents believed she was in a relationship with or trying to be.

Weeks later, the felon came to Toney's home with the pistol in his waistband, told Toney he'd been jumped, and he had shot at people. Two days later, a person was shot in Rockford and identified the shooter as the felon Toney had given the gun to.

"The gun ended up in the hands of someone who is not allowed to possess it and unfortunately he used to commit a violent act," said de Tineo. "In that case the straw purchaser, she has a lot of responsibility for what happens when you do not responsibly care for, purchase, or own your firearms."

Toney plead guilty to her charge and served a year of probation.