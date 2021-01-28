US calls on Russia, Turkey, UAE to halt Libya intervention

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States is calling on Russia, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates to immediately halt their military interventions in Libya as demanded in a cease-fire agreement. The U.S. is also urging the three countries to accept Libyan sovereignty as the North African nation moves toward unifying its government, elections and ending years of fighting. U.S. deputy ambassador at the U.N. singled out the three key foreign backers of Libya’s rival governments in a speech to the Security Council. Richard Mills spoke after acting U.N. envoy Stephanie Williams said flights carrying military cargo were continuing to both sides and called for all foreign fighters and mercenaries to leave Libya.