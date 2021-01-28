Ultra-Orthodox unrest threatens Netanyahu re-election hopes

JERUSALEM (AP) — As he seeks reelection, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has turned to a straightforward strategy: Count on the rock-solid support of his ultra-Orthodox political allies and stamp out the coronavirus pandemic with one of the world’s most aggressive vaccination campaigns. But with ultra-Orthodox communities openly flouting safety guidelines and violently clashing with police trying to enforce them, this marriage of convenience is turning into a burden. Less than two months before elections, Netanyahu’s political partners are undermining his war against the coronavirus. The clashes have also sparked a public backlash that threatens him at the ballot box.