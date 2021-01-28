Skip to Content

UK PM Johnson faces criticism over Scotland trip in lockdown

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing accusations that he is not abiding by lockdown rules as he traveled  to Scotland on Thursday to laud the rapid rollout of coronavirus vaccines across the United Kingdom. With polling showing increased support for Scottish independence from the U.K., Johnson’s visit to promote the benefits of the union stands to be overshadowed by the virus lockdown dispute.  Critics say the prime minister is politicking at a time when the U.K. is in lockdown as a result of a huge resurgence of a new more contagious virus variant. Britain has Europe’s worst outbreak, with over 102,000 dead, but it is among the world’s leaders in rolling out a vaccination plan.

