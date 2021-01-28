Tom Dal Santo appointed to Airport Board after months of controversy on former chairman’s nominees

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — The Winnebago County Board approved its first board appointment under new Chairman Joe Chiarelli with Tom Dal Santo for the Chicago Rockford Airport Board.

Normally, appointments lay over for 30 days, but on Thursday night, the board suspended the rules to vote on, and ultimately approve, Dal Santo.

Last July, former County Board Chairman Frank Haney nominated Paulina Sihakom, a Market Executive at PNC Bank, to fill Dal Santo's expiring seat. But the board never approved any of Haney's four nominations.

The board still has to fill seats on the Community Action Agency Board, the Winnebago County Housing Authority, and the Winnebago County Crime Commission.