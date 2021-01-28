Strong US sales give McDonald’s a boost in 4Q

McDonald’s ended 2020 on a strong note, recovering nearly all of the global sales lost in the pandemic despite a resurgent virus. U.S. sales were a big contributor, pumped up by new menu items like Spicy Chicken McNuggets. U.S. same-store sales were up 5.5% in the October-December period. The company said its same-store sales were down 1.3% worldwide in the quarter. Adjusted for one-time items, McDonald’s earned $1.70 per share in the fourth quarter. That was short of Wall Street’s expectation of $1.77, according to analysts polled by FactSet. Revenue fell 2% to $5.3 billion, also short of Wall Street’s expectations.