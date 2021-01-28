Strikes, violence overwhelm Haiti’s crumbling judiciary

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti’s justice system has long been dysfunctional. But in recent years, delayed judicial appointments, a spike in violence and protests by judges and court clerks demanding higher salaries and better working conditions have overwhelmed a system in which some 80% of inmates are being held with no trial amid a rise in what activists say are illegal and arbitrary preventive detentions. The United Nations said in a statement this week that the conditions are so unacceptable that they constitute a violation of the prohibition of cruel, inhumane and degrading treatment.