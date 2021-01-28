Stephenson County Coroner resigns

STEPHENSON COUNTY (WREX) — The embattled coroner of Stephenson County, Tim Leamon, has resigned.

Stephenson County Board Chairman Bill Hadley said he got Leamon's letter of resignation Thursday on his desk. Hadley says the letter did not say why he was resigning.

Leamon has faced legal troubles recently. He was charged with felony drug possession and sentenced to 24 months of probation last month. He pleaded guilty to the charges.

Leamon has been coroner since 2016. Hadley said the deputy coroner will take over until a replacement is found.