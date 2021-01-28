Skip to Content

Stephenson County Coroner resigns

New
7:02 pm Top StoriesNews
FREEPORT OPIOID ASSEMBLY 6PKG
Tim Leamon was recently sentenced to probation after he was convicted of drug possession.

STEPHENSON COUNTY (WREX) — The embattled coroner of Stephenson County, Tim Leamon, has resigned.

Stephenson County Board Chairman Bill Hadley said he got Leamon's letter of resignation Thursday on his desk. Hadley says the letter did not say why he was resigning.

Leamon has faced legal troubles recently. He was charged with felony drug possession and sentenced to 24 months of probation last month. He pleaded guilty to the charges.

Leamon has been coroner since 2016. Hadley said the deputy coroner will take over until a replacement is found.

Kristin Crowley

Evening News Anchor
Kristin Crowley anchors the 5, 6 and 10 p.m. news. She is also a reporter for 13 Investigates. She brings more than a decade of experience to the newsroom. Her work at WREX has earned her multiple awards including a regional Edward R. Murrow for Investigative Journalism and three regional Emmys.

More Stories

Skip to content