Ruling brings kosher slaughterhouse new business, old fears

CSENGELE, Hungary (AP) — A kosher slaughterhouse in southern Hungary has increased its exports to Belgium since the European Union’s highest court upheld a Flanders region law that prohibited slaughtering animals without first stunning them into unconsciousness. But the traditional methods practiced at Quality Poultry also are at the center of a debate over animal rights and religious rights. Last month’s European Court of Justice ruling has provoked fears of eventual EU-wide prohibitions on ritual slaughter. Animal rights groups say that slitting the throats of livestock and poultry while they are conscious amounts to animal cruelty. Jewish religious authorities consider pre-slaughter stunning to be a prohibited form of injury that renders meat and poultry non-kosher.