Rockford Lutheran joins Stateline high schools in snow sculpting competition

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford snow sculpting competition could come out as one of the few events that didn't see a any major changes during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, that didn't mean the event didn't see some changes.

This year, Rockford Lutheran High School joined the division for the first time in the event's 35 year history.

The Crusaders wanted their sculpture reflect a phrase the their school rallied around since March, 'growing into change.'

To do that, team captain Thalia Mackey says the team felt the best way to show that was to sculpt a clam.

"The clam may be ugly and it may not be visually pleasing, and it may not be visually pleasing, but on the inside is what you're really looking for," Mackey said. "We're really trying to show you can grow and shine even through COVID."

All sculptors both high school and otherwise will work through Saturday to finish their masterpieces. People can see those sculptures for free at Sinnissippi Park.