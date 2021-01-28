Probe into Italy virus response looks into preparedness plan

ROME (AP) — Prosecutors from northern Italy have traveled to Rome to question the health minister and others as part of their broadening investigation into whether to lay any criminal blame for Italy’s horrific coronavirus toll. Back in June, Bergamo prosecutors questioned Premier Giuseppe Conte, Health Minister Roberto Speranza and other top officials about the delayed lockdown in two Bergamo towns where infections were reported in the early days of the outbreak. Their probe has now expanded to look into Italy’s preparedness going into the pandemic, investigators say. A scandal over a spiked World Health Organization report into Italy’s response has revealed that the health ministry’s influenza pandemic plan hadn’t been updated since 2006.