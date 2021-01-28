Police reform misinformation prompts town hall

ROCKFORD (WREX) — State Rep. Maurice West said he was so tired of seeing misinformation about the newly passed criminal justice reform bill, he decide to host a town hall to answer people's questions himself.

"We've heard situations such as we're getting rid of felony murders. That's not the case in this bill whatsoever. If someone was to commit a murder, they're gonna get hit with a felony murder charge," said West, who hosted the town hall with Chairman of the Judiciary-Criminal committee, Rep. Justin Slaughter.

The bill includes sweeping reforms to policing. For example, it creates more uniform training, bans chokeholds, requires body cameras for all police, eliminates rubber bullets and puts and end to cash bail.

Ending cash bail is one major point of contention, with some saying that means violent criminals will get back on the street. Rep. West says that's not true.

"The judge will make sure the criminals are still in jail. The less offenses, the misdemeanors, they can come out and wait for their trail date. That's what ending cash bail does," he said.

Local law enforcement including the Winnebago and Ogle County Sheriffs, Loves Park's mayor and Winnebago County Chairman have all spoken out against the bill, saying it will make communities less safe.

Governor Pritzker has yet to sign the bill, and some are calling on him to veto the measure. If he does sign it, it would go into effect July 1.