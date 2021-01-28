Pakistan court orders release of man accused in Pearl death

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s Supreme Court has ordered the release of a Pakistani-British man convicted and later acquitted in the beheading of American journalist Daniel Pearl in 2002. The court also dismissed an appeal of Ahmad Saeed Omar Sheikh’s acquittal filed by Pearl’s family. Sheikh has been on death row since his conviction. An attorney for Sheikh said the court also ordered the release of three other Pakistanis who had been sentenced to life in prison for their part in Pearl’s kidnapping and death. Sheikh was convicted of helping lure Pearl to a meeting in Karachi, during which he was kidnapped.