Pakistan court charges TV mogul in real estate purchase case

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — A defense lawyer says a Pakistani court has indicted the owner and editor-in-chief of the country’s largest independent group of newspapers and TV stations, along with two former government officials in a decades-old case related to allegations of tax evasion in a real estate purchase. Mir Shakilur Rehman’s Jang Group of Newspapers, which includes Geo TV, has been critical of the government. He was arrested in March 2020 by the National Accountability Bureau and released months later on bail. His lawyer says Rehman was indicted on Thursday in the city of Lahore. He’s accused of purchasing government land in violation of rules, a charge he denies.