Minneapolis councilors float new plan for police department

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Three Minneapolis City Council members have proposed a plan to keep police officers in the city but remove a requirement that calls for a minimum number. Phillipe Cunningham, Steve Fletcher and Jeremy Schroeder were part of a group of council members who last year pledged to dismantle the police department following George Floyd’s death. The city’s Charter Commission blocked that attempt to create change. The new proposal calls for the city to replace its police department with a new Department of Public Safety that would include police officers and other divisions to take a more “comprehensive approach to public safety.”