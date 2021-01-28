Medical services for inmates at Winnebago Co. Jail extended after deal raises costs

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — Healthcare for inmates at the Winnebago County Jail and the Detention Center will continue, but it will cost the county $250,000 more.

On Thursday night, the board approved the deal after the expiring contract meant the county risked losing medical care for inmates, board members said.

"We have an obligation to provide medical services to anyone who is incarcerated in our facility," Captain Timothy Owens told board members. "We are intending on diligently working on looking for other options, but at this point in time, this is the best option that we have."

Board members and the Winnebago County Sheriff's Department said the University of Illinois' College of Medicine, which provides medical care for inmates, would no longer provide services without raising the cost of care. It's a cost the county didn't budget for and board members said they were only given weeks notice of the increase.

The county has been in a grace period to consider the cost increase.

The approval of the contract means the money will come out of the county's reserve fund, which board members have cautioned about pulling from in the past. In all, the county will spend around $2.8 million on healthcare for inmates.

But Board member Paul Arena, who spoke with 13 News before Thursday night's meeting, said the county could offset the expense with unexpected revenue.

"We're getting unplanned revenue from the federal inmate program," Arena explained. "Aaron Booker (county board member) reported to the committee that in the month of October, the revenue for that month alone, was $400,000."

Other county board members agreed the revenue stream poses a possible solution to the reserve fund issue.

It's important to note, healthcare for federal inmates is already paid for by the federal government.

Currently, the Sheriff's Department said there are 746 inmates in the Winnebago County Jail.