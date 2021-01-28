Illinois National Guard activated at request of the Department of Defense

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — Gov. JB Pritzker activated around 500 Illinois National Guard troops at the request of the U.S. Department of Defense for the continued security mission in Washington D.C.

“The U.S. Department of Defense has asked Illinois to assist federal and local agencies in this continued effort, and Major General Neely and I are ready to ensure that the state of Illinois continues its proud legacy of protecting our democracy,” Gov. Pritzker said. “Ultimately, we must root out the dark forces of racism, white supremacy and disinformation that have created this moment, but until we do that, our extraordinary troops will deploy with honor.”

The Illinois Army National Guard soldiers, along with a small number of Illinois Air National Guard airmen, remain on duty in the nation's capital until mid-March.

The Illinois National Guard just returned on Wednesday from its mission to secure the presidential inauguration. Around 50 members of that mission will return to Washington D.C.

“We are deploying these forces in support of civilian law enforcement based on threat-levels against the U.S. Capitol. These threats were assessed by the FBI and other federal agencies,” said Maj. Gen. Rich Neely, the Adjutant General of Illinois and Commander of the Illinois National Guard.

The guard will join a force of approximately 7,000 National Guard members from throughout the United States. In February, only around 5,000 members will stay until mid-March.

Illinois National Guard troops will arrive in Washington D.C. by the beginning of next week.

The mission in Washington won't affect vaccination distribution carried out by the Illinois National Guard, according to the state.