HUD nominee pledges action to prevent home loss in pandemic

WASHINGTON (AP) — Housing secretary nominee Marcia Fudge has told senators that she’d take “extraordinary actions” to prevent people from losing their homes due to the coronavirus pandemic. Fudge is championing homeownership as a classically American “ticket to the middle class” and endorsing federal financial assistance to expand the ranks of minority homeowners. But during her appearance before the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee, the long-serving Ohio congresswoman said her most immediate priority, if confirmed for President Joe Biden’s Cabinet, would be protecting the millions of people who have fallen behind on rent or mortgages due to loss of income during the pandemic.