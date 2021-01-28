Germany’s Commerzbank to cut 10,000 jobs, slash branches

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Germany’s Commerzbank says a proposed restructuring would mean dropping 10,000 full-time jobs. That amounts to one in every three jobs at the bank in Germany. The bank is cutting costs and moving more business online through use of digital technology. That means it plans to cut its branch network from 790 to 450. The goal is to increase profitability by 2024. The news came in a statement to investors that says the drastic restructuring will be discussed by the board of directors Feb. 3. Commerzbank said the restructuring will mean expenses of 1.8 billion euros, some of which has already been set aside from earnings.