Free throws in final second lifts SE Missouri to win

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — DQ Nicholas hit a tying 3-pointer with 16 seconds left and Eric Reed Jr. made a pair of free throws with less than a second to play, lifting Southeast Missouri State to a 64-62 win over SIU-Edwardsville. After Nicholas big shot from the right wing, the Cougars took the ball to the basket and Jordan Love stole it away. Love took a couple dribbles and fed the ball to Reed on the wing, who was fouled as he went in for a layup. Reed calmly made both free throws with .5 seconds left for Southeast Missouri’s only lead of the game. Nana Akenten posted 10 points for the Redhawks. Sidney Wilson scored a career-high 23 points for the Cougars.