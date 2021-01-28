For some Muslims, hope, uncertainty after travel ban lifted

President Joe Biden’s repeal of the Trump administration’s travel ban for several Muslim-majority nations brought a sigh of relief from those affected. But amid the celebrations are tales of dreams broken, families separated, savings used up and milestones missed, from births to graduations. There’s also uncertainty about the future: questions about backlogs, fees and travel restrictions due to the pandemic. Advocates for immigration and the rights of Muslims in the U.S. hail Biden’s decision, but also point to the work ahead to get lives back on track and roll back the ban’s legacy. Says one Yemeni man: “Making it to America is a big dream.”