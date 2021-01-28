Far-right extremist convicted of murdering German politician

BERLIN (AP) — A German court has convicted a 47-year-old far-right extremist of the murder of a regional politician in a brazen killing that shocked the country, and sentenced him to life in prison. In its verdict Thursday against Stephan Ernst, the Frankfurt state court noted the “particular severity” of the crime, meaning that he will likely not be eligible for release after 15 years as is typical under German law. During his trial, Ernst admitted to the June 2019 slaying of Walter Luebcke, a member of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s party who led the regional administration in the Kassel area of central Germany. Luebcke had spoken in support of the government’s decision to allow tens of thousands of asylum-seekers into the country.