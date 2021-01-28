EXPLAINER: Why it’s hard to make vaccines and boost supplies

With demand for COVID-19 vaccines outpacing the world’s supplies, a frustrated public and policymakers want to know: How can we get a lot more, fast? But scaling up vaccine production is a slow and steady process. As one expert explains, it’s not simply adding more water to the soup. Multiple kinds of vaccines use different ingredients, equipment and expertise. Simply converting factories that make something else to brew vaccine can’t happen overnight. And predictions of how much will arrive, when, is an educated guess that depends on no hiccups in a complex manufacturing process.