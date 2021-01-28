Czech brewer Budvar hits record as people drink more at home

PRAGUE (AP) — Budvar, the Czech brewer that has been in a long legal dispute with U.S. giant Anheuser-Busch over use of the “Budweiser” brand, increased output to a record last year, when the pandemic saw people drink less in bars and more at home. The brewer says its output rose 3% to 1.73 million hectoliters, or 45.7 million gallons. Budvar sells its beer in some 80 countries and Germany, one of its key markets, grew particularly strongly in 2020. Demand for its beer in tanks and barrels declined last year as bars and restaurants were closed for a long time but Budvar was able to meet rising demand for bottled beer.