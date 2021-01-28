Bike, pedestrian path over Riverside bridge in preliminary stages

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — At Thursday night's Winnebago County Board meeting, board members approved a preliminary plan for a bike and pedestrian path.

As of the meeting, the location would come to Riverside Boulevard east of Perryville Road.

Board member John Butitta explained it would go over the Riverside Bridge at I-90 and hook into the Perryville bike path.

The board is still looking at how much the path would cost and where it would get the money to pay for it.

Board members said this was the first step in the process, and they argued it would fit well in the developing area.