Belvidere Chrysler Plant workers eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine

BELVIDERE WREX) — Starting next week, workers at the Belvidere Chrysler Plant are eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine.



According to a press release from the plant , SwedishAmerican Health System will be providing 1,800 first doses of the vaccine to employees starting February 2.



The vaccinations will take place at the FCA Family Health and Wellness Center.



The press release states getting the vaccine will no cost the employees anything, but they will have to make an appointment.



No walk-ins will be available.



The Belvidere plant workers will be the first Stellantis North American employees to receive the vaccine at this scale.



Officials add, per state guidelines, only employees are eligible to receive the vaccine during this phase.



Mike Resha, the Head of North America Manufacturing, Stellantis, is hopeful employees at Belvidere Chrysler will take advantage of this vaccine rollout.



“Our employees have proven their resilience in adapting to new health and safety protocols to continue working through this pandemic, but we know that vaccines provide a pathway to helping us get back to a

normal life more quickly," Resha said.



"We are hoping that our employees will carefully consider getting the vaccine to help protect themselves, their loved ones and our communities.”



Any workers going to the Wellness Center for the vaccine are required to wear a mask and should bring their insurance card.













