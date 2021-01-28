13 WREX gets first look at SwedishAmerican’s new Women and Children’s Hospital

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Soon, SwedishAmerican's Women and Children's Hospital will open its doors. On Thursday, 13 WREX got its first look at the new facility.

Officials say the hospital is entering its final days of construction. Work began on the facility back in July of 2018. The hospital, which is next to SwedishAmerican's main hospital in Rockford, has rooms for labor delivery, a milk lab and SwedishAmerican's Level III NICU.

"This is a huge huge asset to the rest of the hospital as well because now they will start to remodel and they'll be getting many more private rooms for our patients in the main hospital," said SwedishAmerican Director of Women and Children's Services Jen Callison.

The hospital is set to open to patients on March 9.