Wisconsin Assembly to vote on repealing statewide mask order

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican-controlled Wisconsin Assembly is poised to repeal Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ mask mandate, a move that would brush aside warnings from health experts and make Wisconsin one of only 10 states without a statewide order. The Assembly is scheduled to vote Thursday on a resolution doing away with the mandate. The Senate approved the resolution Tuesday. State law gives the Legislature the power to overturn emergency orders without the governor’s signature, making Thursday’s vote final. Wisconsin has had a statewide mask mandate since August. It is scheduled to run until March 20.