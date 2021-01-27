WCHD: Despite slow rollout, everyone eligible in Phase 1B encouraged to get COVID-19 vaccine

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — Illinois is three days in to the next phase of COVID-19 vaccinations, which is considered Phase 1B. It includes more essential workers and people over the age of 65.



While the next phase is encouraging, health leaders in Winnebago County acknowledge the process has been slow but still wants everyone who is eligible to still sign up, and actually get the vaccine.



"When your opportunity comes, please get vaccinated," was the message relayed to Dr. Sandra Martell, the public health administrator for the county.



Winnebago County has vaccinated more than 15,000 people against Covid-19. Five-thousand people have gotten their second dose.



The county says its goal is to provide 5,000 vaccines a week.



"I hear I haven't gotten my appointment yet. You may not have been scheduled yet because you haven't risen to that level of priority. Please be patient. We're going to get there but this is a very large group that we have to begin to work on vaccinating," Martell said during a press briefing on Wednesday.



The health department, some local pharmacies and Mercyhealth are coordinating vaccinations, but you can only get your vaccine by appointment.



Dr. Martell says health systems are focused on people 65 and older while the health department is focused on frontline essential workers like teachers and grocery store workers.