US durable goods orders show modest 0.2% December gain

WASHINGTON (AP) — Orders to U.S. factories for big-ticket manufactured goods rose a modest 0.2% in December, held back by a big drop in the volatile aircraft sector. A key category that tracks business investment decisions slowed. The Commerce Department reported Wednesday that the 0.2% rise in orders for durable goods, items expected to last at least three years, followed much stronger increases of 1.2% November and 1.8% in October. Orders for commercial aircraft, hard hit because of the sharp drop in air travel during the pandemic, fell 51.8% in December.