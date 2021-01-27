UK police at vaccine production site dealing with ‘incident’

LONDON (AP) — British police say officers are dealing with an “incident” on an industrial complex in Wales where doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine are produced and stored. North Wales Police said the incident was ongoing at the Wrexham Industrial Estate, 42 miles (68 kilometers) south of Liverpool. The force said Wednesday roads nearby were closed and asked the public to avoid the area. The BBC reported that a bomb disposal unit has been called to deal with a suspicious package, and said there were no reports of injuries. Wockhardt UK, an arm of the Mumbai-based pharmaceutical company that is producing the vaccines at the Wrexham manufacturing site, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.