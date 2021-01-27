U of Chicago receives $75 million for school of social work

CHICAGO (AP) — The University of Chicago has received a $75 million donation for its school of social work. The university on Wednesday announced the gift from investment magnates James and Paula Crown, asserting it is the largest of its kind in American higher education to support social work. The money will be used to increase financial aid, support research, hire faculty and engage community organizations. University President Robert Zimmer said the school, formerly known as the School of Social Service Administration, will be renamed the Crown Family School of Social Work, Policy, and Practice.