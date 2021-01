SKOKIE, Ill. (WREX) — On this day 76 years ago, thousands of Jewish people were freed from the Nazi concentration camp of Auschwitz.

It's a time that Fritzie Fritzshall would rather forget. But to honor the lives of the 6 million Jews killed during the holocaust, she sits down with 13 WREX for an interview recounting the horrors she witnessed and to share her message for the next generation.