Rockford Promise scholars hope to inspire next generation with new book

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Promise finds a new way to help young students in Rockford.

The non-profit, which provides scholarships for RPS 205 students to attend Rockford University of Rock Valley College, received a grant of more than $2,000 from a program partially supposed by the Rockford Area Arts Council.

The grant will support a children's book, The Untold Stories of Promise Scholars, which shares stories from Rockford Promise scholars who experienced challenges in attending college. The hope is to teach students that it is possible to overcome economic and social barriers to achieve higher education.

"RPS 205 students should know the day that they enter Kindergarten that they can go to college one day," Rockford Promise Executive Director Tasha Davis said. "That can change the route that they take throughout their education with knowing that."

Fourth graders at Lewis Lemon Elementary and Ellis Arts Academy will get copies of the book.