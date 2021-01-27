Report: Israeli settler population surged during Trump era

JERUSALEM (AP) — A pro-settler group says Israel’s West Bank settler population has grown at a far higher rate than the country as a whole over the last four years. That period coincides with the Trump administration’s unprecedented acceptance of settlement activity. The report by West Bank Jewish Population Stats shows the settler population growing by around 13% since the start of 2017 to reach 475,481. During the same period, Israel’s population grew by around 8% to reach nearly 9.3 million. The Palestinians and much of the international community view the settlements as illegal and an obstacle to peace. At least 220,000 settlers live in annexed east Jerusalem, which was not included in the report.