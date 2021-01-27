Skip to Content

Renewed US-Russia nuke pact won’t fix emerging arms threats

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration was quick to breathe new life into the last remaining treaty limiting U.S. and Russian nuclear weapons. The going will be slower when it turns to other arms control problems that are either festering or emerging as potential new triggers of an international arms race. China is modernizing its arsenal of nuclear weapons and has shown no interest in negotiating limits. North Korea is at or near the point of being able to threaten the U.S. homeland with a nuclear missile strike. Russia has begun deploying  exotic new weapons. Iran is the biggest missile threat in the Mideast.

