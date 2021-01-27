New protests as Polish court seals divisive abortion ruling

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — New protests have broken out in Polish cities, shortly after the country’s top court confirmed its highly divisive ruling that will further tighten the predominantly Catholic nation’s strict anti-abortion law. Poland’s Constitutional Tribunal published the justification of its ruling, which means it can now take effect within hours. Women’s organizations that led weeks of nationwide protests last year have again rallied thousands that marched through Warsaw and other Polish cities Wednesday night. The ruling bans abortion of fetuses with congenital defects and critics argue that it narrows the already tight law to a near total ban of abortions.