Mel Brooks, Ed Asner, others pay tribute to Cloris Leachman

Mel Brooks, Ed Asner and others are paying tribute to Cloris Leachman, the Oscar- and Emmy-winning actress who died Wednesday at 94. Brooks, who directed Leachman in “Young Frankenstein,” tweeted that she was an “insanely talented” actress who “could make you laugh or cry at the drop of a hat.” Asner, Leachman’s co-star on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” tweeted a photo of his last meeting with Leachman, along with the words, “Nothing I could say would top the enormity of my love for you.” Dana Delany, John Stamos and others also tweeted praise and fond memories of Leachman.