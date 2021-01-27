Man to plead guilty in plot to kidnap Michigan governor

DETROIT (AP) — One of six men charged in an alleged plot to snatch Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has agreed to plead guilty to a kidnapping conspiracy. A filing about the plea was made by prosecutors ahead of Ty Garbin’s appearance Wednesday in federal court in Grand Rapids. The plea agreement signed by Garbin indicates that he will “fully cooperate” with investigators. There is no agreement on his sentencing guidelines. The FBI in October said it broke up a plot to kidnap the Democratic governor by anti-government extremists upset over her coronavirus restrictions. Six people are charged in federal court in Grand Rapids.