Lawrence Wright’s ‘The Plague Year’ to release in June

NEW YORK (AP) — One of the first book-length inside accounts of the coronavirus pandemic will be coming out in June. Lawrence Wright’s “The Plague Year,” which builds on a New Yorker story that ran earlier this month, will be published June 8. Wright tells The Associated Press that he interviewed more than 100 people for the story, including such government health officials as Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx. “The Plague Year” will document what he calls “the shocking failure” of the United States to contain the virus, which has killed more than 400,000 across the country.