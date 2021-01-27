Kansas to shut down unemployment system to deal with fraud

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Thousands of fraudulent unemployment claims are prompting Kansas to shut down its processing system this weekend, meaning some jobless workers will have payments delayed as the state installs new anti-fraud protections. Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly made the announcement Wednesday shortly after Republican lawmakers said they will push to protect employers from being on the hook for fraudulent claims. GOP lawmakers said a surge in claims is a signal that the state is potentially seeing thousands more fraudulent claims. Kelly said they might be right and that the unemployment system will go down from 2 p.m. Saturday until 7 a.m. Tuesday. No benefits will be paid during that time but Kelly said the state will try to catch up afterward.