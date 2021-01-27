‘It’s been a long road,’ Quixotic Bakery reopens after owner recovers from COVID-19

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Quixotic Bakery in downtown Rockford has sat empty and closed since early October. That's because the owner was fighting for her life after she contracted COVID-19.

Judy Johnson, Owner of Quixotic Bakery, made the decision to close her business while she took the time she needed to recover and regain her health. The bakery reopened for business on Tuesday, and now Johnson's hoping to start a new beginning.

"A big step forward to reopen," said Johnson.

With its cookies, brownies and ice cream, Quixotic Bakery knows how to put the sweet in sweet tooth.

"Always here and always the best we can do," said Johnson when talking about her signature items. "That's where we are really putting our focus."

After more than three months of being closed the owner and her staff are ready to bring the treats and the charm back to Rockford's Indoor City Market.

"I just felt like if I didn't start moving, I never would. So it was time to get started and time to be back and I really missed the girls that work for us. We are kind of like a little family here," said Johnson.

"Getting to do what I really like, which is making everything here," said employee Cierra Wichman.

But it wasn't an easy road to get to this point. After testing positive for COVID-19, Johnson spent 38 days in the hospital and 15 of those were on a ventilator. Her life and her business were teetering but the support was unwavering.

"It was just really scary but also knowing how much she cares about the business and how much other people care about the business, like what could have happened and how it will impact it and how we can be safer in the future," said employee Shanta Reddy.

"I got so many cards from other market vendors during my stay in the hospital. There was like a little card writing campaign amongst the city market vendors," said Johnson.

Johnson says gift card purchases during their closure helped financially, especially during what could have been a booming holiday season.

"Just all the things that have kind of come our way and then getting sick on top of it. It has been a long road, but hopefully 2021 is going to be our year," said Johnson.

Hoping customers use those gift cards and come back for more.