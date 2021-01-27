Italian president opens talks to resolve political crisis

MILAN (AP) — Italy’s president has opened consultations aimed at identifying a sustainable coalition majority, after Premier Giuseppe Conte was forced to resign when a small party yanked its support. Sergio Mattarella met in Rome Wednesday with the speakers of both houses of parliament on the first day of meetings. The more critical talks are scheduled for Thursday, when Mattarella meets with former Premier Matteo Renzi — who leads the tiny party that triggered the crisis — and Friday, when he sees three right-wing opposition leaders who are seeking new elections.